Ice Climber Assisted by Nearby Climbers after Being Struck in Head by Falling Ice

Lt. Bradley Morse

CO Joseph Canfield

January 3, 2023

Hart’s Location, NH – On December 30, 2022, at 3:25 p.m., Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, Mountain Rescue Service and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to Willey’s Slide in Hart’s Location for a reported injured ice climber.

First responders located James Lawrence, 37, of Dover, NH, being assisted down the trail by his climbing partner and other climbers. Lawrence had been ice climbing with his partner when falling ice struck Lawrence in the helmet, resulting in a head injury. Nearby ice climbers from another climbing group assisted in lowering Lawrence to the base of the slide and then assisted him down the trail to the roadside. Lawrence was then transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway by the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance.

Lawrence is an experienced ice climber and had the proper climbing gear for the conditions. The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable, and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out.

The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable, and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out.