July - September 2022 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Certain product lots were associated with increased reports of false negative skin test results, with some cases of anaphylaxis from subsequent peanut exposure.

Allergenic Extract – Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) - For Diagnostic Use Only, manufactured by ALK-Abelló, Inc.

Dose omission error associated with packaging confusion

Certain naloxone hydrochloride product (generic product for the trade name Narcan)

The container label and carton labeling for neostigmine methylsulfate was revised in November 2022 to differentiate the product from phenylephrine hydrochloride.

Risk of wrong drug medication errors associated with look-alike neostigmine and phenylephrine container labels

Certain phenylephrine hydrochloride product (generic product for the trade name Vazculep)

Certain neostigmine methylsulfate product (generic product for the trade name Bloxiverz)

Certain potassium chloride for injection concentrate product (generic product)

Risk of medication errors associated with packaging change from glass bottle to plastic bag