FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation in the 2023 ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 12 other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in the 2023 ICR Conference. Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO, and Jim Neuhauser, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, will host a fireside chat on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a 1x1 meeting with management should contact their ICR representative.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay for 90 days. It can be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the FAT Brands Investor Relations website at https://ir.fatbrands.com/.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Michelle Michalski

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-277-1224

Media Relations:

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509

###