Injured Hiker Carried off Falling Waters Trail

Conservation Officer Josiah Towne

603-271-3361

January 3, 2023

Franconia, NH – On Friday, December 30, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. Two Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue Team responded, where they found Marlene Stager, 63, of Lagrangeville, NY. Stager had slipped on the ice and sustained a non-life-threatening injury approximately 1/4 mile up the Falling Waters Trail. Crews were able to carry Stager out to the trailhead with the assistance of Good Samaritans and they arrived at 7:30 p.m. Stager was transported by LinWood ambulance to Littleton Hospital for further treatment.

Stager and her husband had spent the day hiking the Franconia Ridge Loop and were well outfitted for the weather conditions with extra clothing, traction devices, and all required equipment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit hikesafe.com.