U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Statement on Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations:

“The bipartisan funding package reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to increasing equity in educational opportunities and outcomes for our students. This includes $18.4 billion for the Title I program, providing targeted resources to our most underserved students and making important progress toward this Administration’s commitment to triple Title I funding, and $150 million for Full-Service Community Schools, doubling funding for this critical program. The bipartisan package also makes important investments in our nation’s teachers through several grant programs that support a diverse and well-prepared educator workforce. These investments in our students and teachers will help our schools and communities thrive.

“As students consider their options after high school, vital new funding in this package will help them by investing in creating new career pathway options for high school students -- and raising college completion rates for those who pursue an education beyond high school. To help more students from low-income backgrounds access the benefits of postsecondary education, this funding package also boosts the maximum Pell Grant by $500, which will help more students access college or career training and is the largest increase in 10 years. This lays the groundwork for doubling the grant by 2029. The Department will continue assessing funding approved for Federal Student Aid operations and remains committed to providing reliable access to federal aid, including Pell Grants. We are also committed to delivering a better-functioning and more equitable student loan system that makes higher education more affordable and attainable for all borrowers.

“We at the U.S. Department of Education look forward to raising the bar on this progress to continue to deliver on the Biden-Harris Administration’s firm commitment to investing in education as the foundation of opportunity for our young people, for our working families, and for our nation.”