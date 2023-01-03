Submit Release
FWC: Suwannee Lake Fish Management Area closed Jan. 5-8 for fish management activities

The Suwannee Lake Fish Management Area will be closed Jan. 5-8 as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) staff will be conducting fisheries management activities.

The management activities are part of the FWC’s Florida Trophy Bass Project, a new effort to ensure Florida is the trophy bass capital of the world through management, documentation and promotion. To learn more about this new initiative, visit the Florida Trophy Bass Project on MyFWC.com.

For more information regarding these fisheries management activities or about the Florida Trophy Bass Project, email TrophyBass@MyFWC.com or call Allen Martin at 386-623-1836.

