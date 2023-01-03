Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,691 in the last 365 days.

Denny’s Corporation to Present at the 2023 Annual ICR Conference on January 10, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), today announced that the Company will participate in the 2023 Annual ICR Conference. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference and will be making a presentation on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the event which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com. A replay of the event webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of September 28, 2022, the Company consisted of 1,666 restaurants, 1,592 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of September 28, 2022, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,613 global restaurants, 1,547 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. As of September 28, 2022, the Keke's brand consisted of 53 restaurants, 45 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.


Investor Contact:
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:  
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

Primary Logo

You just read:

Denny’s Corporation to Present at the 2023 Annual ICR Conference on January 10, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.