More than 3.3 million motorbikes manufactured in Việt Nam in 2022

VIETNAM, January 3 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese domestic motorcycle production is estimated at more than 3.32 million units this year, with a year-on-year growth of 9.9 per cent.

Data released by the General Statistics Office on Thursday showed that the number of motorcycles manufactured in Việt Nam was estimated at 351,100 units in December, a slight decrease of 0.8 per cent compared to November but an increase of 4.4 per cent year-on-year.

The number of newly-produced motorcycles in the fourth quarter was estimated at 1,024 million units, a sharp growth of 33.3 per cent compared to the third quarter and 19.8 per cent over the same period last year.

By adjusting the plan and boosting production, motorbike enterprises in Việt Nam have partly solved the problem of lack of supply and goods at dealers.

This is also the reason why the price of motorbikes soared in the first and middle stages of this year, even reaching tens of millions of Vietnamese đồng, affecting consumers.

As the supply chain situation improved, domestic motorcycle assembly and production lines also gradually recovered.

The last months of the year recorded an increase in output of over 10 per cent, ensuring an abundant number of vehicles for the domestic market, and keeping prices at a stable level.

Regarding motorcycle sales, positive growth was also recorded in the third quarter.

Việt Nam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM) reported that the total sales of its member units reached 762,152 vehicles in the third quarter, up 16.3 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

In the report, VAMM also noted that the above-mentioned cumulative sales only recorded the total sales of five VAMM members in the Vietnamese market, which are not the production number and do not include the export volume. — VNS

