Nearly 4,000 tonnes of cargo cleared through Móng Cái border gate

VIETNAM, January 3 - QUẢNG NINH — Nearly 4,000 tonnes of cargo cleared customs in Hải Yên Ward, Móng Cái City, in the northern province of Quảng Ninh in the first two days of this year, according to the management board of Móng Cái International Border Gate.

Of the total, 3,316 tonnes of goods, mostly agricultural and aquatic products, were exported to China. Meanwhile, 527 tonnes of goods were imported.

Bắc Luân 2 Bridge will open for vehicles on Tuesday. Local authorities have prepared COVID-19 prevention and control measures to ensure safety.

Earlier, the border bridge in Hải Yên handled 187 vehicles transporting 2,108 tonnes of goods to China and 94 others carrying 298 tonnes of goods to Việt Nam on December 31. — VNS

