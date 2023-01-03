Submit Release
Noodles & Company to Participate at the 25th Annual ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat as part of the 25th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, FL. Noodles’ discussion will begin at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, January 9, 2023.

The discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

About Noodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of over 450 restaurants and approximately 9,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jeff Priester
investorrelations@noodles.com

Media
Danielle Moore
(720) 214-1971
press@noodles.com

