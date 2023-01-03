Global Biosimilar Market to Gather $83,836.40 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 24.90% in the 2021-2028 Timeframe [170-Pages] | Issued by Research Dive

The global biosimilar market is anticipated to grow tremendously by 2028, mainly due to strategic alliances between key market players. Moreover, the wide applications of monoclonal antibodies in treatment of cancer, osteoporosis, etc. is expected to make the monoclonal antibodies sub-segment of the market as the most dominant one. Market in Europe region to witness substantial growth opportunities by 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Research Dive, the global biosimilar market is expected to gather a revenue of $83,836.40 million by 2028, growing at a healthy CAGR of 24.90% in the 2021-2028 timeframe. This holistic report puts forward a brief overview of the biosimilar market’s current framework including cardinal aspects of the market such as growth drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints and hindrances during the forecasted period of 2021-2028. All the necessary and essential market figures are also provided in this report to help new entrants analyze the market with ease.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Since the last few years, there has been a growing demand for biosimilar drugs due to their cost-effectiveness which is anticipated to be the primary growth driver of the biosimilar market. Moreover, strategic alliances between key players of the industry are further expected to help in boosting the growth rate of the market in the forecast period.

Opportunities: Patent expiry of biologics and research on new biosimilar drugs is expected to provide huge growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Additionally, development of new drugs due to increased demand for biosimilars is expected to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: High cost of biosimilar drugs is, however, expected to become a restraint in the full-fledged growth of the biosimilar market.

Download a Comprehensive PDF Sample of Biosimilar Market

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The biosimilar market faced a negative impact of the pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns led to shutdown of many industries and companies which led shortage of raw materials, thus affecting the supply of finished goods. Additionally, the research on biosimilars was stalled during the pandemic due to the shift of focus on development of vaccines. This, too, contributed to the decline in the growth rate of the market.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the biosimilar market into certain segments based on type, application, and region.

Type: Monoclonal Antibodies Sub-segment to Most Profitable

By type, the monoclonal antibodies sub-segment is predicted to be the most dominant and fastest growing sub-segment and register a revenue of $29,987.30 million during the forecast period. The wide applications of monoclonal antibodies in treatment of cancer, osteoporosis, etc. is predicted to help in the growth of this sub-segment.

Schedule a call to the Expert Analyst to get the Latest update on the Biosimilar Market

Application: Oncology Diseases Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative

By application, oncology diseases sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable and surpass $29,241.40 million by 2028. The growing number of cancer patients across the globe and availability of corresponding biosimilars at cheaper prices is predicted to be the leading growth factor of this sub-segment.

Region: Market in Europe Region to be the Most Dominant

By regional analysis, the biosimilar market in the Europe region is anticipated to be the most dominant sub-segment and register a revenue of $34,121.40 million in the forecast timeframe. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders and the launch of new biosimilar drugs are predicted to be the main factors behind the growth of the market in this region.

Triangulate date as per your Format and Definition of Biosimilar Market

Prominent Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the biosimilar market are

Merck Serono (Merck Group)

Synthon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biocon

Biogen idec Inc.

Novartis (Sandoz)

Celltrion

Genentech (Roche Group)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

LG Life Sciences

Hospira

These players are adopting numerous business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a leading position in the global market.

For instance, in February 2022, Biocon Biologics, a leading biotechnology company, announced the acquisition of Viatris’ biosimilar drugs’ portfolio. Viatris is a leading pharmaceutical company and this acquisition is predicted to help Biocon Biologics considerably as it will expand the company’s product portfolio.

Finally, the report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global market including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

More about Biosimilar Market:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521