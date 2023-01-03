LOKLIK and HTVRONT Are Going to Make Their First Appearance at CES

Alongside their hits, LOKLIK and HTVRONT will take part in the upcoming CES 2023 from Jan. 5-8.

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOKLIK, a new rising star in the handicraft industry, has initiated its first beginner-friendly product, LOKLIK Crafter, on one of the biggest global crowdfunding stages, INDIEGOGO. After the machine's market debut in Metaverse, its special series, LOKLIK Crafter Macaron - Romance, Grace, Breeze, Charming - has also drawn many craft enthusiasts' attention.

Meanwhile, owned by the same tech group, LOKLIK and HTVRONT, the leading brand of DIY materials and machines worldwide, will soon make their first appearance at the impending CES, the most influential tech event in the world, along with their hit products from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, U.S. The booth is Accessories 54969 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Consumer Electronic Show (CES), founded in 1967, has 56 years of history and is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector and is considered the weathervane of global product development and electronic technology.

At CES 2023, there will be tons of the top brands worldwide in diverse industries on show, including some Fortune 500 companies, Canon, Microsoft, Nikon, Sony, Netflix, TikTok, etc.

LOKLIK and HTVRONT will exhibit their core products at this significant tech event, from advanced machines like LOKLIK Crafter (regular ones and Macaron series), HTVRONT Auto Heat Press, Easy Heat Press, and Mini Heat Press, to the most popular materials, including Heat Transfer Vinyl, Adhesive Vinyl, and Sublimation Paper.

LOKLIK Crafter is a remarkable cutting machine designed for crafting beginners to work with all kinds of vinyl and paper more easily. The Crafter has multiple functions: cut and draw. With its fast and accurate cut in even intricate patterns, users can achieve more than they ever thought possible.

Supported by its attached software, LoklikIdeaStudio, and digital content base, LOKLIK Workshop, LOKLIK Crafter can continue working under poor internet connection and achieve multi-device working mode, allowing crafters to demonstrate their creativity freely.

Its ace crafting machines are HTVRONT Mini Heat Press, Easy Heat Press, and Auto Heat Press. They all have consistently been rated highly on several major international e-commerce platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Wish. Meanwhile, HTVRONT Auto Heat Press ranks among the best seller and has earned a patent.

HTVRONT Auto Heat Press is an intelligent heat press machine operating with only one click. The smart machine provides ease and speed without exhausting manual work and complex assembles. In addition, whenever the device is not being used for 10 minutes, it automatically shuts down to prevent overheating hazards.

For more information, please visit: https://www.loklik.com or https://www.htvront.com.

