STEADRIGHT ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/EIN News/ -- Huntsville, ONT., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will be issuing a Non-Brokered Private Placement at $0.27 per common share for up to $148,500 for 550,000 common shares. Each purchase of a common share will have 1 full warrant per common share redeemable for a period of 2 years for a purchase price of $0.37 per warrant.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Morgan
CEO
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Phone: (647)-637-8608
Email: info@steadright.ca
Web: www.steadright.ca

Exploring for a better tomorrow…

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a junior mining exploration company established in 2019 and incorporated in the Province of Ontario. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property, specifically in Port Cartier, Gaspe Bay Region of Quebec Canada, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM Project, is comprised of 4,201 acres. The RAM property is located on a highly prospective geological unit and historically has been under explored for Ni, Co, Cu and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES


