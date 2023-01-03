Tearlach Announces Appointment of Dr. Julie Selway as Vice President, Exploration

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) ("Tearlach" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Julie Selway, P. Geo. as Vice President, Exploration effective January 3, 2023. Dr. Selway is a recognized expert on lithium pegmatites and pegmatite exploration techniques and will lead the Company's technical management team as it seeks to rapidly advance its expanding portfolio of lithium projects.



Tearlach is excited to announce Dr. Julie Selway, Ph.D., P. Geo., a recognized expert on lithium pegmatites and pegmatite exploration techniques, to lead our technical management. She compliments our current team and adds tremendous value in our goal of quickly advancing to be a leader in the lithium space. Dr. Selway’s strong lithium exploration background, and strong leadership will be instrumental to Tearlach’s high impact exploration plans for our current and future lithium projects.

Dr. Selway has co-authored twenty-two scientific journal articles on pegmatites. She completed a Ph.D. thesis on Tourmaline in Granitic Pegmatites in 1999 at the University of Manitoba under Dr. Petr Černý, a world-renowned expert on pegmatites. Dr. Selway's Ph.D. thesis studied tourmaline in petalite-, lepidolite- and elbaite-subtype from 15 different localities from Ontario, Manitoba, California, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, including Tanco pegmatite mine, Manitoba.

Dr. Selway worked for the Ontario Geological Survey for about three years during the tantalum boom in the early 2000s. During this time, she travelled all over Ontario and visited/worked on about 90% of the lithium pegmatites in the province. Some of the more notable localities she worked on include Case Lake, Georgia Lake, Seymour Lake, Crescent Lake, and Separation Rapids pegmatite fields. A compilation of pegmatite exploration techniques she acquired in academia and government is published in: Selway, J.B., Breaks, F.W. & Tindle, A.G. (2005): A review of rare-element (Li-Cs-Ta) pegmatite exploration techniques for the Superior Province, Canada, and large world-wide tantalum deposits. Exploration Mining Geology. 14, 1-30. This paper and her Open File Reports (OFR 6099 and 6195) are still used by exploration companies to aid in their exploration.

Dr. Selway worked as a senior geologist for the geological consulting firm Caracle Creek International Consulting for over ten years. During this time, she became an expert in writing NI 43-101 Reports and QA/QC of drill core assays. She has co-authored twenty-three NI 43-101 Independent Technical Reports on a wide variety of deposit types, including gold, Cu-Ni-PGE, Li pegmatites, VMS, stratiform Cu, carbonatites, and potash. She spent over two years supervising the exploration program on the Georgia Lake pegmatites, Beardmore, Ontario and co-authored four NI 43-101 Reports on the Property.

Recently, Dr. Selway supervised the exploration program at Case Lake Property, Cochrane, Ontario, which included 162 drill holes totaling over 15,000 metres and the discovery of West Joe Dyke Li-Cs-Ta, pegmatite by field geologists. She also supervised prospecting and sampling programs on Case Lake, Paterson Lake, and Gullwing-Tot Lakes’ lithium pegmatite properties.

“We are honored and elated to have Dr. Selway add her expertise and vision to Tearlach and the team,” stated Morgan Lekstrom, CEO of Tearlach. “Her world-class background in lithium-bearing pegmatites, and her passion for discovery make her a significant addition to Tearlach's technical team as we drive ahead our exploration programs."

About Tearlach

Tearlach is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol TEA and is a Canadian-based emerging resource company. Tearlach has signed one purchase agreement and three option agreements on four lithium projects in north-western Ontario. The Final Frontier Project includes the Margot and Pakwan Lithium claim blocks and is located adjacent to Frontier Lithium’s Electric Avenue, which hosts the PAK and Spark deposits. The Wesley Property borders Green Energy Metals’ Root Lake Project, where a 24,000 m drill program is underway. Pegmatite dykes have also been encountered on the Harth Lithium Project, which is 8 km west of the Wesley Lithium Project. Prospecting and mapping have also confirmed pegmatite dykes on the Ferland Lithium Property 10 km east of Green Technology Metals’ Seymour Lake Project. Tearlach intends to explore current assets and develop a portfolio of projects through acquisition. Tearlach’s primary objective is to position itself as the leading lithium exploration and development company.

