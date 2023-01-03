Canada’s National Farm Leadership Program Now Accepting Applications

Apply for the 2023 National Farm Leadership Program starting January 23, 2023

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the complex business of farming where efficiency and effectiveness are key to success, interpersonal skills, relationships and work habits matter. Few of us consider our own leadership as a competitive advantage. However, research shows that leader effectiveness can account for as much as 1/3 of business performance.

Leadership can’t be outsourced, but it can be developed.

“Canada already has some of the best farm managers and increasing their leadership effectiveness is the next step in supporting a resilient and prosperous agricultural sector and community,” says Heather Watson, Executive Director of Farm Management Canada “We are proud to be working with LeaderShift Inc. to welcome our 2023 program cohort!”

The National Farm Leadership Program teaches you how to perform at your best when it matters most.

“The Program fits into busy farm life to help you identify the critical development areas that will have the greatest impact on your personal and professional lives. Not only is leadership good for business,” says Kelly Dobson, Founder of LeaderShift Inc. “It's good for the well-being of the leader and those they work with.”

The next cohort of the National Farm Leadership Program will begin its journey on January 23, 2023. The program takes place over several weeks through virtual learning and a 3-day in-person residency. Monthly group coaching and personal coaching continues for the remainder of the calendar year to help participants realize positive change in real time.

Program details:

Structured online learning (January 23 - March 3)

3-day residency on Vancouver Island, BC (March 7-9)

A personal leadership assessment and a one-on-one review

Create a personal plan to increase your leadership effectiveness

Monthly group and individual coaching for the remainder of the year (March - December)

Unlimited access to the LeaderLab (a private online community)

“The program improved my mental resiliency by a lot – to not just get through stressful periods, but learning how to deal with stress. I’m a better manager and leader. I’m better at communicating the things I want my farm to accomplish and including my family and employees, helping me in my ability to strategically plan for the farm and develop a clearer vision for where I want things to go. I’m more confident in decision-making and the way I interact with everyone on the farm. The program also helped me add structure to managing the farm and my team.” - Jake Leguee, Leguee Farms (SK)

The Program is led by certified executive coach and fourth generation farmer, Kelly Dobson who combines adult learning research, with neuroscience and IT, enabling leader development at any age.

Interested in enrolling? The 2023 program starts January 23, 2023.

Visit http://www.leader-shift.ca to apply and discover our other offerings including the new InSight program.

The deadline to apply to the National Farm Leadership Program is January 18th.

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success. As a non-profit organization, Farm Management Canada's programs and activities are made possible through support from our generous sponsors and supporters.

About LeaderShift Inc.

LeaderShift Inc. equips and supports people working in agriculture to grow bigger than their challenges and achieve the outcomes that matter most. Through personal and professional coaching and a suite of leadership training programs, LeaderShift is helping build resilience and a foundation for success across Canada’s agricultural community.





For more information contact:

Heather Watson, Executive Director

Farm Management Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

Telephone: 1-888-232-3262

Email: info@fmc-gac.com

www.FMC-GAC.com



Kelly Dobson, Founder and Chief Performance Coach

LeaderShift Inc.

Fairfax, Manitoba

Telephone: 1-204-483-0197

Email: kelly@leader-shift.ca

www.Leader-Shift.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1dc9f14-c17c-4785-883d-1dbb6423beae