FallCall Solutions Partners With HSC Technology Group to Launch iPhone and Android-Based Medical Alert System in Australia

/EIN News/ -- TRUMBULL, Conn., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FallCall Solutions announced an international partnership with HSC Technology Group (ASX:HSC) that will allow Australians aging in place to receive help from their personal emergency response service - from wherever they are.

With this partnership, next-generation Bluetooth® medical alert devices and the HSC Talius® Smart Care System are integrated with the FallCall application on a user's iPhone® or Android® device. If a fall is detected a help call is activated on the medical alert, HSC can connect dozens of 24-hour response partners throughout Australia to the user on their mobile phone, assess the situation and send help if needed.

This connectivity will give older adults the freedom to live an active lifestyle outside their homes knowing they can receive help from their emergency response service if they fall or experience another medical issue.

"The FallCall Application has been the missing part of our offering to the APAC market. We have seen an increased demand in the market for a mobile emergency response solution that offers a seamless home to the community care solution. After an extensive global search, we are very excited to be working with the FallCall team to bring this new offering to the seniors and safety market in APAC," says Graham Russell, Managing Director, HSCTG.

"The FallCall solution is by far the most advanced and extensive offering in the market with its Bluetooth device integration allowing us to integrate the Essence Jewelry Emergency Pendant, providing a waterproof emergency response and patented fall detection in a stylish design. With the integration into the Talius Platform, we can immediately monitor FallCall with dozens of 24 hour response partners throughout APAC."

FallCall's breakthrough technology launched in 2018 and was the first to bring a complete, app-based 24/7 emergency monitoring system to Apple Watch®, iPhone and Android devices in the United States. Since its release, FallCall has been used by thousands of older adults and their caregivers.

HSC Technology Group's software as a service (SaaS) data analytics platform, Talius, uses next-generation machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver decision-making insights that improve people's safety, independence, autonomy and most importantly their lives. FallCall will connect a user's Bluetooth medical alert buttons through a simple, low-cost subscription setup process and will utilize Talius to route Help Call communications to emergency response providers throughout Australia.

"Despite the increased risk of falls and other medical issues, today's older adults tend to live active lifestyles and use their mobile phones or wearable devices daily," says Dr. Shea Gregg, Founder of FallCall Solutions. "By partnering with such a forward-looking company as HSC Technology Group, we are excited to scale FallCall globally and to offer a completely new electronic Personal Emergency Response System (ePERS) to the growing aging-in-place demographic looking for smarter safety tech throughout the world."

FallCall will launch on the Talius Platform in Australia in January 2023 on iOS® and February 2023 on Android. To access, FallCall can be downloaded from the Apple App Store® or Google Play®.

About:

FallCall Solutions, LLC was founded in 2015 by physicians with experience treating thousands of patients who sustained injuries due to falls. Combining their medical knowledge with advanced technology has led to the creation of safety solutions that empower Elders to live independent, active lifestyles. FallCall Solutions is an AARP Innovation Labs portfolio startup. www.fallcall.com

HSC provides a suite of technology-enabled care solutions to the aged and disability sectors across multiple verticals, including retirement living, residential aged care, home, and community settings to improve the quality of life later in life. https://www.hsctg.com.au.

FallCall is a trademark of FallCall Solutions LLC registered in the U.S. and other countries. Talius is a trademark of HSCTG registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, App Store and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by FallCall Solutions is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Chennie Montero

Marketing Admin

chennie@hsctg.com.au

+61 1300 889 838



Kristen Pontbriand

Marketing

media@fallcall.com

(203) 736-7647



