Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,570 in the last 365 days.

Pike Construction Co LLC Has Announced Thrive at Montvale Senior Living Community in Montvale, NJ Has Been Awarded Two 2022 SHN Architecture & Design Awards

Thrive at Montvale Senior Living Community has been recognized by Senior Housing News with a 2022 Architecture & Design Award in the categories of Independent and Assisted Living Senior Housing.

/EIN News/ -- PATERSON, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive at Montvale is an innovative state-of-the-art senior complex with luxury design features that encourage social interaction. Pike Construction, Co. LLC, was the General Contractor of this development and Co-Developer, along with Thrive Senior Living. The Architectural team of HQW Architects of Sparta, NJ, and Reach Architects of Austin, Texas, provided architectural design services.

Thrive at Montvale took second place honors in the Assisted Living Category and also earned a second-place award for the Independent Living category. The independent living category includes all newly developed rental senior housing or senior apartments.

Thrive at Montvale is a 215,000 sq ft facility comprised of 203 rental units, 90 independent living units, 81 assisted living units, and 32 memory care units.

The facility is the first partnership project between Thrive Senior Living, Atlanta, GA, and Pike. 

Pike is a family-owned company based in Paterson, New Jersey. Pike is a general contracting and real estate development firm established in 1958. Since its inception, the company has built more than 15,000 senior housing units ranging in project size from $10 million to over $150 million in total construction costs.

Contact Information:
David Wiener
djw@pikeconstruction.com
973-278-2300

Related Images






Image 1: Thrive at Montvale is an innovative state-of-the-art senior complex


Award Winning Senior Housing: Assisted Living and Independent Living



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Thrive at Montvale is an innovative state-of-the-art senior complex

Thrive at Montvale is an innovative state-of-the-art senior complex

You just read:

Pike Construction Co LLC Has Announced Thrive at Montvale Senior Living Community in Montvale, NJ Has Been Awarded Two 2022 SHN Architecture & Design Awards

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.