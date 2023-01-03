Submit Release
NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NORWICH, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) will release details of its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 on Monday, January 23, 2023, following the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to review these results.

The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at https://stockholderinfo.nbtbancorp.com/events-calendar/upcoming-events prior to the beginning of the conference call. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for twelve months and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.64 billion at September 30, 2022. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

