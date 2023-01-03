Chemical Catalyst Market Artificial Organs Market Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, and Regional Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for chiral compounds in the pharmaceutical industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 37.13 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Chemical Catalyst Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of utilizing environmental catalysts in manufacturing industry is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, stringent environmental norms associated with releasing Sulfur Oxides (SOx), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), and other harmful compounds in the atmosphere significantly contribute to revenue growth of the market. Various economies across the globe are shifting to alternative fuels such as biodiesel and shale gas fuel. This enabled end-user companies to rapidly adopt high-performance chemical catalysts due to their characteristics such as more energy-efficient chemical reactions and others. Moreover, end-user companies are significantly investing to add value to their feedstock or refining by producing value-added petrochemicals and chemicals such as methanol and polyolefins. This is another key factor contributing to revenue growth of the market in various regions.

Get a sample of the report

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The heterogeneous segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing application for catalysts in energy generation, environmental protection, chemical synthesis, and other activities is a major factor driving revenue growth of the segment. To minimize toxicity, homogeneous catalysts are transformed into heterogeneous catalysts using solid supports. Increasing end-user awareness of multiple benefits of heterogeneous catalysts is a major factor driving revenue growth of the segment. For instance, utilizing heterogeneous catalysts reduces overall cost and provides easy separation of catalysts from products.

The chemical synthesis segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in optimizing factors such as catalyst activity, selectivity, stability, and the cost is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market in this segment. In addition, innovations and breakthroughs in chemical and material sciences are other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the segment. Catalysts improve the efficiency of the chemical synthesis process by lowering the activation energy, which is the energy barrier that must be overcome for a chemical reaction to occur. As a result, catalysts make it easier for atoms to create and break chemical bonds, resulting in novel combinations and compounds.

The market in North America accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for specialty chemicals in the oil & gas industry is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region. In addition, rising demand for petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, and kerosene among others, and significant investments in the manufacturing of catalytic converters are other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Chemical Catalyst market include:

BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Clariant AG, Dorf Ketal, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Catalysts, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Johnson Matthey, W.R. Grace & Co., and Arkema S.A.

Emergen Research has segmented global chemical catalyst market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Homogeneous

Heterogeneous

Heterogenized Homogeneous Catalyst

Biocatalyst

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Petroleum Refining

Chemical Synthesis

Environmental

Others

To know more about the report, visit

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Chemical Catalyst industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Chemical Catalyst?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Request customization of the report

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Latest Reports: Aerospace 3D Printing Market, Military Robots Market

Trending Reports: Medical Device Security Market, Pectin Market