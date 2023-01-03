Clean Harbors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors") CLH, the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles and SVP Investor Relations Jim Buckley will be presenting at the following investor conferences in January:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

12:45 p.m. ET

CJS 23rd Annual Virtual New Ideas Conference for the New Year

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

1:35 p.m. ET

To access the live or archived webcasts of these events, visit the "Investor Relations" portion of Clean Harbors' website at www.cleanharbors.com.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors CLH is North America's leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America's largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005064/en/