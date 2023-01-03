Limoneira to Present at the 25th Annual ICR Conference

Limoneira Company (the "Company" or "Limoneira") LMNR, a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 25th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 9-11, 2023, at the JW Marriot Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.

The Limoneira investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:30 am ET. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at www.limoneira.com. Visitors to the website should select the "Investor" tab and navigate to the "Events & Presentations" section to access the webcast.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 130-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005006/en/