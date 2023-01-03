Submit Release
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the 25th Annual ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat as part of the 25th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 9, 2023. El Pollo Loco’s discussion will begin at 9:30 AM ET and will be webcast live from the corporate website at www.elpolloloco.com under the “Investors” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 485 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

Investor Contact:
Jeff Priester
ICR
Investors@elpolloloco.com

Media Contact:
Carmen Hernandez
Edible
EPLMedia@Edible-Inc.com


Primary Logo

