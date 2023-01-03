Submit Release
Prometheus Biosciences to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. RXDX, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Mark McKenna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Allison Luo, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present a company overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, at 3:45 p.m. PST.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Events & Webcasts page on the Investor section of Prometheus' website and will be available for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to Prometheus' website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. The Company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360™, combines proprietary machine learning-based analytical approaches with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets.

The Company's lead candidate, PRA023, is an IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody that has been shown to block tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-like ligand 1A (TL1A). PRA023 binds both soluble and membrane-associated human TL1A with high affinity and specificity and has the potential to substantially improve outcomes for moderate-to-severe IBD patients predisposed to increased TL1A expression. Prometheus is developing PRA023 for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases including ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's Disease (CD), and systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD).

Prometheus Biosciences contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP Investor Relations and Communications
(646) 241-4400
nkurdi@prometheusbiosciences.com

Media contact:
Juniper Point
Amy Conrad
(858) 914-1962
media@prometheusbiosciences.com


