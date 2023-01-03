Submit Release
Save the Date: Roper Technologies Investor Day

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP today announced that it will host an investor day on March 21, 2023 in New York. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM ET and conclude at 1:30 PM ET. Live and on-demand webcasts of the event will be available for those unable to attend in person. Additional details, including registration instructions, will be provided closer to the event.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
941-556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com


