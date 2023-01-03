Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,098 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,570 in the last 365 days.

Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2023

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company leveraging its nanomedicine technology, hydroxyl dendrimers (HDs), to develop a new class of precision medicines, today announced that the Company will provide a corporate overview at Biotech Showcase 2023 taking place in San Francisco, California, from January 9-11, 2023.

Presenter Jeffrey Cleland, Ph.D., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ashvattha, and members of the Ashvattha senior management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Conference attendees should schedule meetings on the Biotech Showcase website.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Time: 3:15 pm PT
Location: Franciscan-A, Ballroom Level, Hilton San Francisco Union Square

About Ashvattha Therapeutics
Ashvattha Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company leveraging its nanomedicine technology, hydroxyl dendrimers (HDs), to develop a new class of precision medicines targeting unmet medical needs in ophthalmology, neurology, inflammation and neuro-oncology. This targeted platform technology is exclusively licensed from our founders, Kannan Rangaramanujam and Sujatha Kannan at Johns Hopkins University. HDs chemically conjugated to disease modifying drugs create novel proprietary HD therapeutics (HDTs) selectively targeting reactive inflammatory cells in disease tissue with localized sustained effects. Ashvattha has initiated multiple programs with HDTs focused on neurology, ocular neovascular disease including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and hyperinflammation in diseases. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com.

Media Contact
Sky Striar
LifeSci Communications
617-797-6672
sstriar@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2023

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.