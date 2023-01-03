Directions Inc Announces Promotion of Elizabeth Finn to Chief Client Officer

CINCINNATI, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Directions Inc announced this week the promotion of Elizabeth (Beth) Finn to Chief Client Officer as the company positions itself for continued growth as a go-to strategic marketing advisor for clients.

In the newly created position of Chief Client Officer on the executive team, Beth will lead the account team and oversee all client relationships and engagements at Directions. Her role will identify ways to work more closely with clients, expand access to the full scope of the firm's three-brand capabilities, and deliver on its mission to empower clients through predictive, human-centric insights.

She brings extensive management skills, business acumen, and a history of success in building long-lasting client relationships. Beth will lead Directions client service, marketing, and business intelligence functions and report to Jim Lane, Chief Executive Officer of Directions Inc.

"I am thrilled to welcome Beth to the executive team of Directions Inc and look forward to her fresh perspective as we build on the strengths of our three-brand organization," said Jim. "Beth's client focus, leadership, talent, and drive to deliver value will be invaluable to our organization as we navigate our industry's future opportunities and challenges."

Beth has worked in the marketing and business insights industry for over twenty years. She joined Directions in June 2016 and quickly established herself as a leading voice and advocate for clients.

"I'm proud to lead our talented team of client service and marketing strategy employees," said Beth. "In our DNA, we've always been our clients' champion. I'm most excited about the opportunity to ensure our client-centric culture is at the forefront of our business to drive meaningful growth for our clients and create an amazing partnership experience."

Beth is a Directions Inc ownership group member and serves on its Board of Directors and Executive Committee through her previous title of Senior Vice President, leading the Travel & Hospitality Division and Shopper Practice. Before joining Directions, she served as a senior-level consultant and strategic partner at Kantar. She received her BS in business from Miami University and is a 2022 member of MIAMI Women, a group empowering women alumni, faculty, staff, and students to connect, support, and invest in one another.

Directions Inc is a collective of insights brands offering an industry-leading suite of quantitative, qualitative, and management consulting solutions. Each of our brands - Directions, SEEK Company, and Aimpoint Research® - brings unique capabilities and expertise, providing clients the advantage of integrated insights across a wide range of business needs. Together, our brands specialize in business insights, human understanding, and strategic intelligence across food, food service, agriculture, health and wellness, technology, financial services, and consumer packaged goods industries. Directions Inc is a privately held firm headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with regional offices around the country, conducting work globally.

