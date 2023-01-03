Submit Release
PayrHealth Announces Partnership with VGM

Launching a Partnership to make PayrHealth's Payor Contracting Solution More Accessible to Ancillary & Post-Acute Care Providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrHealth, a proactive payor contracting and relationship management solution, is pleased to announce a partnership with VGM to help ancillary and post-acute care providers optimize their payor relationships and make industry best practices accessible. This partnership leverages PayrHealth's robust experience serving ancillary and post-acute providers by managing their entire payer contracting process.

"VGM is a leading industry partner to ancillary and post-acute healthcare providers across the country," said Armando Cardoso, CEO at PayrHealth. "We look forward to combining our expertise in payor contracting with VGM's extensive relationship network to enable providers to better serve their patients."

"We are excited to introduce our members to PayrHealth.  Their expertise in working with payers will assist our members in growing their business, expanding their services, and allow them to help even more people." Ike Isaacson, SVP of Operations, VGM & Associates" 

About PayrHealth    

PayrHealth provides analytics, contracting, credentialing, reimbursement negotiation, network development, and revenue cycle management solutions to healthcare organizations across the United States. PayrHealth is integrated relationship management solution - proactively managing contracts and optimizing revenue cycle management to enable purposeful provider-payor relations. PayrHealth supports informed decisions for a strengthened healthcare system. PayrHealth is an Osceola Capital Management portfolio company. To learn more, visit https://payrhealth.com

About VGM & Associates 

VGM & Associates is the nation's largest and most comprehensive member service organization (MSO) for post-acute healthcare including DME/HME, respiratory, sleep, wound care, complex rehab, women's health, home modifications, and orthotics and prosthetics providers. Over 2,500 providers with nearly 7,000 locations rely on VGM to connect them to valuable resources every single day. For more information, visit https://www.vgm.com

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC  
914-834-4334
351303@email4pr.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payrhealth-announces-partnership-with-vgm-301711973.html

