New Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina Becomes First in The Bahamas to Offer In-Slip Fueling

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina is bigger and better than ever after a total reconstruction and expansion, and that includes a first-of-its-kind amenity in The Bahamas that offers a unique convenience for large yachts.

As part of the world-class redesign of Hurricane Hole on Paradise Island, the deep-water marina gained the ability to offer in-slip fueling as an added convenience for boats and yachts — a first for any marina in The Bahamas.

The state-of-the-art amenity for boat owners and crews is possible only because of the foresight and intricate engineering work that went into Hurricane Hole's redevelopment, both of which add up to one remarkable feature for those who own or rent a slip at Hurricane Hole: vessels can be fueled right where they are docked.

It started with installing a 2-inch line, connected to 10 sump boxes around Hurricane Hole that act as fuel points, for fuel distribution around the perimeter. Because of this cutting-edge infrastructure, transport trucks can fill the line at a centralized pump and filter station and then distribute fuel to the desired point around the entire marina.

Unlike most fuel docks, which can only accommodate one or two big boats and can take hours to fill, at Hurricane Hole, captains don't have to monitor the delivery of fuel or wait in line behind other yachts.

David Kosoy, Executive Chairman and Founder of Sterling Global Financial Limited , the development's owner and developer, said it's a first-of-its-kind feature for a marina in The Bahamas that will make the facility even better for the yachting community.

"The new Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina has the distinction of being an outstanding Bahamas marina, and this amenity only bolsters its premier status," Kosoy said. "In-slip fueling offers unparalleled convenience and yet another reason why Hurricane Hole is the only place to be for yachts of all sizes."

Hurricane Hole recently celebrated its grand opening after a significant redesign that completely renovated and expanded the deep-water marina and its amenities. During a Nov. 25 grand opening event on Paradise Island, the Rt. Honourable Philip "Brave" Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, officially opened the marina.

Many new state-of-the-art features and amenities are already open to the public, including a poolside bar and grill, a pharmacy (opened December 2022), a wine and liquor store and a crew-friendly pool, gym and Captain's lounge. Additional service offerings include in-house concierge and on-site customs and immigration clearing which further enhance the marina's top tier status.

Three restaurants offering a mix of fine dining and oceanfront casual options are set to open soon, and additional offerings, such as a gourmet grocery store, medical clinic and wellness center will open their doors in early 2023.

The world-class redesign of Hurricane Hole also will benefit future residents of Paradise Island at Sterling Global's Residences of Paradise Landing , which will add luxury residences surrounding the premier marina in The Bahamas with quick access to beaches, shops and more.

Visit Hurricane Hole or call 242-603-1950 for more information about buying or renting a slip — and gaining access to the marina's cutting-edge amenities.

