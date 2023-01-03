Aircraft Electric Motors Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for electrical systems in aircraft is a significant factor driving global aircraft electric motors market revenue growth

Aircraft Electric Motors Market Size – USD 8.28 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Increase in use of UAVs and hybrid VTOLs” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft electric motors market size is expected to reach USD 15.87 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.4% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the use of Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles (UAVs) and hybrid Vehicle Take-Off and Landing (VTOLs) can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of aircraft electric motors. Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles (UAVs) are being used more frequently every day as technology develops. Both in civil aviation and military aviation, there is a rising interest in and demand for the usage of UAVs. As a result, UAV output is consistently rising. The motor is one of the most crucial components in the creation of a UAV. A vast variety of motors are produced by numerous motor manufacturers. The selection of a motor is therefore a significant issue in the manufacture of tiny UAVs. Such challenges can be solved using a multi-criteria decision-making technique called the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP). This has created enormous opportunities for the development of new pilotless aircraft models as well as a wide range of novel, highly advanced electric motors.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 20 July 2022, in collaboration with Hybrid Air Vehicles and the University of Nottingham, Collins Aerospace created the first functional prototype of its 500-kilowatt electric motor that is appropriate for the Airlander 10 aircraft. At the University of Nottingham, Collins started the motor's fundamental characterization testing. Hybrid-electric operation for Airlander 10 is expected to start in 2026, followed by an all-electric, zero-emission operation in 2030.

The engine control system segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The use of engine control systems has several advantages. The engine electronic control, or Electronic Engine Controller (EEC), is mounted and keeps track of several engines and flight characteristics, including throttle position, fuel flow, temperature, vibration, and pressure. In addition to drawing power from an engine alternator, it also gets data from sensors that track pilot commands. The control unit continuously analyses data inputs and sends instructions to effectors, such as fuel meters and fan vane actuators, to control engine performance and produce the required thrust while maintaining the engine within safe and efficient operating norms.

DC motors segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. One of the many uses for the DC motor, commonly referred to as a direct current motor, is radio-controlled aircraft. It primarily transfers electrical energy into mechanical energy. Direct current motors come in three varieties right now: brushed, stepper, and brushless. Variable direct current motors have different torque and speeds depending on the application's load. Depending on how they are configured, these motors are categorized into various groups. The majority of these motors have different performance qualities, making it possible to choose one based on the intended use.

The fixed-wing segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. An aircraft with fixed wings, powered by a jet engine or a propeller, has wings that do not move. These are used for longer excursions more frequently than rotary-wing aircraft because they can fly farther between refueling stops.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Aircraft Electric Motors market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Aircraft Electric Motors market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key players involved:

Moog Inc., Meggitt PLC, Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Woodward, Inc., Rolls-Royce PLC, Allied Motion, Inc., Ametek, Inc., MGM Compro, Emrax D.O.O., Maxon.

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft electric motors market on the basis of application, type, aircraft type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Propulsion System

Flight Control System

Environmental Control System

Engine Control System

Avionics System

Door Actuation System

Landing & Braking System

Cabin Interior System

Other Systems

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

AC Motors

DC Motors

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Advanced Air Mobility

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

