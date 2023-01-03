At a CAGR of 21.97% Call Center Artificial Intelligence Market to Reach USD 7.87 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and automation in call center AI technologies and increasing usage of social media platforms are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.34 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.97%, Market Trends – Rising demand for advanced call center AI solutions from Asia Pacific” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global call center Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size was USD 1.34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.97% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of AI and Machine Language (ML) technologies by organizations for efficient business operations is a major factor expected to support revenue growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic led many call centers to reassess their strategy and embrace remote labor, since adoption rates have risen during the past three years. In the daily operations of many firms, AI is more prevalent. Among the many uses for AI, call centers stand to gain the most. Customer expectations following the pandemic are exceeding the capabilities of outmoded contact center infrastructure solutions. Modern tech and a different attitude are needed to strike a fine balance between upholding the brand and giving customer service top priority. Call centers now have access to powerful new AI capabilities that will enable them to provide better customer service across the board owing to the phenomenal expansion of readily accessible cloud services and machine learning technologies. Company executives now rank improving the customer experience above cost reduction as their top motivation for investing in AI.

Making individuals feel recognized, cherished, and linked to a brand's underlying values is what customer care is all about. By bridging the divide between the customer and the brand and developing that relationship, contemporary technology and customer service may increase customer satisfaction and encourage repeat business. For instance, utilizing Face ID on a mobile device might eliminate tiresome duties such as repeatedly confirming one's identity. The focus of current Customer Experience (CX) standards is on how automation may drive return on investment of the department.

However, data privacy and security issues and lack of unsupervised learning are major factors, which could hamper revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, many companies still see automation and customer support as cost centers. This is a risky perspective that detracts from the customer experience. Every 90 days, about one in five customers report having a negative experience with a company. In other words, firms in the U.S. run the danger of losing USD 1.9 trillion in yearly consumer spending due to subpar customer service.

Competitive Landscape:

Competitive Landscape:

The major companies Covered in the report are:

The major companies Covered in the report are:

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Inc., Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, NICE, Artificial Solutions Inc., Talkdesk, Creative Virtual Ltd., and Jio Haptik Technologies Limited.



Emergen Research has segmented the global call center AI market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, channel, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solution

Compute Platforms

Services

Support and Maintenance

Integration and Deployment

Consulting Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Social Media

Chat

Phone

Website

Email or Text

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Quality Management

Predictive Call Routing

Workforce Management & Advanced Scheduling

Journey Orchestration

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Education

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

