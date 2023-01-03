Turret System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% , Worth USD 24.59 Billion in 2030 | By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Development of modular and scalable turret systems is a significant factor driving global turret system market revenue growth

Turret System Market Size – USD 19.01 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.8%, Market Trends – Rising demand for turret gun systems from military forces” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global turret system market size is expected to reach USD 24.59 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 2.8% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for turret gun systems from military forces can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of turret systems. For instance, a projectile-firing weapon's crew or mechanism is protected by a gun turret, which also allows the weapon to be pointed and fired in various directions. Another revolving weapon platform is the turret. This platform can be mounted on a combat vehicle, a navy ship, or a military aircraft, as well as on a fortified building or structure such as an anti-naval land battery. One or more machine guns, automatic cannons, large-caliber guns, or missile launchers can be mounted on turrets. It is frequently armored and can be operated manually or remotely. Cupola refers to a small turret or sub-turret on a larger one. As in the case of tank commanders, rotating turrets with only sighting equipment instead of weaponry are also referred to as cupolas. A finial is a very small cupola turret-mounted sub-turret or sub-sub-turret.

A recent trend in the market is the use of battery-operated systems. For instance, a comprehensive battery-powered system with a gear motor built into the turret ring, a tough variable-speed DC motor controller, and a joystick slew actuator was quickly created by Control Solutions LLC. The military's field-tested method to improve vehicle gunner survivability is the Turret Control System (TCS). The TCS product series offers the ability to handle the heavily armored gun turret while keeping eyes on the objective and hands on the weapon, reducing gunner fatigue through ongoing innovation. The most recent TCS development is a thumb controller fitted to a weapon in addition to a joystick actuator.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales, Moog Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Oshkosh Corporation, Northrop Grumman

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global turret system market on the basis of platform, type, component, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Manned

Unmanned

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Turret Drive

Turret Control System

Stabilization Unit

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key highlights of this research report:

On 30 July 2021, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) issued a utility patent with the title "DIE PLACEMENT HEAD WITH TURRET" with the number for Mycronic Global Technologies Business Unit, MRSI Systems. This patent describes a novel method for quick and calibration-free tool switching that makes use of a precision horizontal tool holding turret. By virtually eliminating time-consuming tool changeovers, this approach dramatically increases throughput when numerous tools are required to fabricate complicated multi-die devices.

The land segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Turret systems provide several advantages when used on land. Armored ground vehicles are essential in current warfare. They typically make an easy target when going through rocky, difficult terrain owing to their size and speed. Their protection becomes dependent on their armor and weapons. The ability to properly pinpoint a target and maintain the shot while moving out of the line of sight could make the difference. Turret systems are therefore being employed for this purpose more frequently.

The manned segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. The majority of the controls in traditional turrets must be operated by someone physically present. Systems with manned turrets have been around longer and are often used more. Thus, due to all of these factors, it is anticipated that manned turret systems will contribute a bigger part of revenue during the forecast period.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.