Union Representing Rail Traffic Controllers Ratifies New Agreement

Collective Agreement Ratified Before End of Previous Agreement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that on December 23, 2022, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference ratified a new collective agreement. The agreement covers approximately 160 rail traffic controllers in Canada.

“We are pleased to have negotiated a new collective agreement before the expiry of the previous one. We are committed to working with our railroaders and their union representatives to create a workplace where employees thrive and together, we deliver better and safer service to our valued customers.”

  • Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

The agreement came into effect on January 1, 2023 and includes adjustments to wages of 3% in 2023, 3% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025 and other benefits. The agreement is in effect until December 31, 2025.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

