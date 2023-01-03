Union Representing Rail Traffic Controllers Ratifies New Agreement

Collective Agreement Ratified Before End of Previous Agreement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that on December 23, 2022, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference ratified a new collective agreement. The agreement covers approximately 160 rail traffic controllers in Canada.

“We are pleased to have negotiated a new collective agreement before the expiry of the previous one. We are committed to working with our railroaders and their union representatives to create a workplace where employees thrive and together, we deliver better and safer service to our valued customers.”

The agreement came into effect on January 1, 2023 and includes adjustments to wages of 3% in 2023, 3% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025 and other benefits. The agreement is in effect until December 31, 2025.

