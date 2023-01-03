Submit Release
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2023 ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and Commercial sectors, today announced its participation in the 2023 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL.

  • 2023 ICR Conference, Orlando, FL, January 9-11, 2023: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Jan. 10 at 3:00 pm ET. Management will also be available for investor meetings with registered participants. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.urban-gro.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at this conference, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North American and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.
  
Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller: urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek: ICR, Inc.
(720) 730-8160
investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications
(650) 269-9530
urbangro@mattio.com

 


