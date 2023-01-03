Submit Release
EQRx to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and expanding access to innovative medicines for some of the most prevalent disease areas, including cancer and immune-inflammatory conditions, today announced that management will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. PST / 7:30 p.m. EST.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the News & Events section of EQRx’s website, and selecting Events & Presentations, at investors.eqrx.com.

About EQRx
EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and expanding access to innovative medicines for some of the most prevalent disease areas, including cancer and immune-inflammatory conditions. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is leveraging cutting-edge science, technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system toward the goal of increasing access for patients around the world. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRx_US, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

EQRx Contacts:

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:
investors@eqrx.com

 


