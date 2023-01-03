X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

X1 Talent managed star, Zanadood signs deal with Google’s YouTube



/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) (“X1” or the “Company”), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm, and with ShiftRLE, a leading news and statistics destination for fans of the popular video game, Rocket League.

“Our focus in 2022 has been on the integration and growth of our acquisitions. With Tyrus LLC, which was renamed to X1 Talent Corp., the core strategy has been to grow the talent roster and international brand clients that partner with X1 talent to promote their newest and hottest products,” said Mark Elfenbein, CEO, X1 Entertainment Group Inc. “With ShiftRLE which has a fast-growing social media audience on Twitter, the core strategy has been to launch a new web destination experience at www.ShiftRLE.gg for Rocket League fans which recently debuted in November.”



Notable brand campaigns engaged with X1 Talent over the previous 90 days include:

Google’s YouTube, signing an agreement with X1 talent, Zanadood to create 80 YouTube short videos over a 6-month period.

Snapchat signing a deal to engage X1 talent, RuffSenpai to create 60 Snapchat videos per month for a new Snapchat Spotlight feature.

Semiconductor company, AMD, signing a deal with X1 talent, Brizzy Voices (who has over 2 million YouTube fans), to promote a new laptop to gamers utilizing Brizzy’s social media channels of YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Comcast’s Xfinity signing a deal with X1 talent, BlizzB3ar to promote the Xfinity streaming service to Generation Z audiences.

Key recent highlights on Shift:

Growing Twitter social presence by 200% from Nov 2021 (15,000 followers) to Nov 2022 (45,000 followers).

Launching a merchandise store for Shift in December and releasing the first run of Shift branded apparel.

Launching the new version of ShiftRLE.gg in November, incorporating the acquisition of Octane.gg, and creating a destination for Rocket League breaking news, statistics and exclusive content via a new-and-improved user interface.



