Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona Announces Executive Leadership Changes

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona® (MICA) announced the following leadership changes in anticipation of retirements at key positions.

Effective January 16, 2023, Sherry Haworth joins MICA as its Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Haworth was most recently at PLICO, a MedPro Group/Berkshire Hathaway Company that specializes in medical professional liability insurance, where she has served as President of its PLICO SW Division for the past seven years. Prior to her promotion to President, she held the position of Senior Vice President of Operations at PLICO for three years.

“Sherry brings leadership talent in key operational areas, as well as a reputation for delivering exceptional policyholder service,” said Edward G. Marley, President and CEO, MICA. “She will be working closely with Mr. Malpiedi during the first quarter of 2023 as she transitions to the role and as he prepares for retirement.”

Effective January 23, 2023, Kristin Kenny joins MICA as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, a role that was vacated by Mr. Marley when he succeeded James Carland, MD as MICA’s President and CEO in September 2022. Dr. Carland officially steps down from his position on February 3, 2023 and will continue as Chairman of MICA’s Board of Trustees. Ms. Kenny comes from Physicians Insurance where she has led its financial operations as Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer. Prior to assuming this role in 2017, she was Vice President and Controller at the Seattle-based insurer. Ms. Kenny began her career at Deloitte Touche where she earned her CPA.

Erica Krobot, JD joins MICA as its Vice President, Claims effective January 16, 2023. Her most recent role is Executive Director, Litigation Counsel/Risk at Banner Health, where she was responsible for providing strategic and operational leadership to the Claims/Litigation and Clinical Risk Management departments systemwide. Ms. Krobot will work with Phil Smith during this transition as he prepares to retire in March 2023.

Effective January 1, 2023, Holiday St. Andre has been promoted to Vice President, Human Resources. She will work with Leon Kochan during this transition as he retires in March 2023. Ms. St. Andre joined MICA in 2016 and her most recent role was Senior Human Resources Generalist. In addition to an MBA, she holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification.

“On behalf of MICA, I welcome the newest members of our executive leadership team. Both Ms. Haworth and Ms. Kenny bring considerable experience in mission-based, physician-centric, professional liability organizations to these senior roles at MICA,” said Mr. Marley. “The MICA claim operation will continue to provide exemplary service under Ms. Krobot, who brings specialized MPL litigation knowledge, including earlier experience as a defense attorney representing physicians and other health care practitioners throughout Arizona, and we look to furthering our talent and administrative operations under the leadership of Ms. St. Andre. As we advance the mission that has served MICA’s members for decades, I look forward to working with the accomplished professionals at MICA as we embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead in our industry.”

About Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona

Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona (MICA) is a physician-owned and physician-directed mutual insurance company focused on providing medical professional liability insurance. For nearly 47 years, MICA has been recognized for its financial strength, claim management, careful loss reserving, risk management publications and programs, personal attention, and member focus. MICA provides quality medical professional liability coverage with exceptional service to individual physicians, physician groups, advanced health care professionals, and medical facilities in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Utah. For more information, visit https://www.mica-insurance.com.

