Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on January 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

United States: 1-844-200-6205
United States (Local): 1-646-904-5544
Canada (Toll Free): 1-833-950-0062
Canada (Local): 1-226-828-7575
All other locations: 1-929-526-1599
Access code: 597023

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on January 27, 2023 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on February 10, 2023.

US (Local): 1-929-458-6194
US Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403
Canada: 1-226-828-7578
UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 140417

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of September 30, 2022, the Company reported assets of $13.6 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens County, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank


Primary Logo

