Mission Produce™ to Participate in the 2023 ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, today announced Steve Barnard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Giles, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 2023 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL. The Company will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10th at 8:30 am ET.



The live audio webcast will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico and Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the Company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes 12 forward distribution centers that are strategically positioned in key markets throughout North America, China and Europe, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

