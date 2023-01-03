Submit Release
OPKO Health to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 9-12, 2023 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and will be presenting on Wednesday, January 11th at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@lhai.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@lhai.com


