Global Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAVs) Downstream Processing Market Size

Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd, ChromaTan Inc., Repligen Corporation, 3M Purification, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., and DrM, Dr. Mueller AG, are some of the key players opearting in the Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAVs) Downstream Processing Market is projected to grow from USD 27.4 billion in 2022 to USD 48.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2028.



Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market offers space for the modification of cells, and standardization of cells which can be utilized for cancer treatments, diabetes trials, and cardiovascular diseases. Many stem cell treatments are costly, but due to their widespread use in clinical research and disease treatment, the global adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/adeno-associated-virus-vectors-aavs-downstream-processing-market-3902

Key Market Insights

As per the product outlook, the chromatography segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market from 2022 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

As per the application type, the cell & gene therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market from 2022 to 2028

Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd, ChromaTan Inc., Repligen Corporation, 3M Purification, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., and Dr. Mueller AG among others, are some of the key players in the Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/adeno-associated-virus-vectors-aavs-downstream-processing-market-3902

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Cell & Gene Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Others





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Single-use

Multi-use

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Purification

Polishing

Fill Finish





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Chromatography Systems

Filtration Solutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238