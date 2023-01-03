Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,347 in the last 365 days.

Global Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAVs) Downstream Processing Market Size

Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd, ChromaTan Inc., Repligen Corporation, 3M Purification, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., and DrM, Dr. Mueller AG, are some of the key players opearting in the Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAVs) Downstream Processing Market is projected to grow from USD 27.4 billion in 2022 to USD 48.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market offers space for the modification of cells, and standardization of cells which can be utilized for cancer treatments, diabetes trials, and cardiovascular diseases. Many stem cell treatments are costly, but due to their widespread use in clinical research and disease treatment, the global adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/adeno-associated-virus-vectors-aavs-downstream-processing-market-3902

Key Market Insights

  • As per the product outlook, the chromatography segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market from 2022 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • As per the application type, the cell & gene therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market from 2022 to 2028
  • Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd, ChromaTan Inc., Repligen Corporation, 3M Purification, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., and Dr. Mueller AG among others, are some of the key players in the Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/adeno-associated-virus-vectors-aavs-downstream-processing-market-3902

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Cell & Gene Therapy Development
  • Vaccine Development
  • Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Single-use
  • Multi-use

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Purification
  • Polishing
  • Fill Finish

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Research Institutes

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Chromatography Systems
  • Filtration Solutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAVs) Downstream Processing Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.