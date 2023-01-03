Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Catalent Inc., Takara, Samsung Biologics, Novartis AG, Apceth Biopharm, and Charles River among others, are some of the key players in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is valued USD 15.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2028.



The tremendous potential of cellular therapies in the treatment of rare and chronic ailments, as shown by several developmental advances and research findings, has attracted the attention of stakeholders in the healthcare business in recent years. This is evident by the constant increase in the number of clinical trials carried out for the manufacturing of cell therapies, thereby driving the growth of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing market.

Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 189 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type scope outlook, the cell therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the scale type, the R&D scale manufacturing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028.

Based on workflow, the process development segment dominated the 2023 market in terms of revenue generation.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

R&D Scale Manufacturing

Commercial-Scale Manufacturing

Type Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

Cell Processing & Banking

Process Development

Fill & Finish Operations

Analytical & Quality Testing

Vector Production

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





