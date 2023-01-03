Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,472 in the last 365 days.

Global Implantable Ports Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

The key players in the global implantable ports market include AngioDynamics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bard Access Systems, MedComp, Navilyst Medical, Norfolk Medical Products, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, Vygon, and Pakumed Medical Products, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Implantable Ports Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Implantable Ports Market is expected to grow from USD 615.5 million in 2022 to reach 1050.6 million by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The major growth driver for the implantable ports market is the increasing cases of cancer, increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, new product launch strategies, and increased demand across developing and tier 2 countries.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Implantable Ports Market - Forecast to 2028’’

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-implantable-ports-market-3900

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, single-lumen implantable ports are expected to be the largest segment in the global implantable ports market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • As per the application outlook, the chemotherapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global Implantable Ports market from 2023 to 2028
  • AngioDynamics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bard Access Systems, MedComp, Navilyst Medical, Norfolk Medical Products, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, Vygon, and Pakumed Medical Products, among others, are some of the key players in the global implantable ports market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-implantable-ports-market-3900

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Single-Lumen Implantable Ports
  • Double-Lumen Implantable Ports

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Chemotherapy
  • Blood Transfusion
  • Intravenous Infusion of Blood Products

By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Implantable Ports Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.