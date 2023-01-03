Bitfarms Mines 5,167 Bitcoin in 2022, Up 50% Over 2021

/EIN News/ -- - 496 BTC mined in December 2022 -

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF // TSX: BITF ), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, provided a Bitcoin (BTC) production and mining operations update for December 2022.

“In December, we energized the remaining portions of The Bunker and Garlock farms, executing our Canadian expansion plan two and one-half months ahead of schedule,” said Geoff Morphy, CEO of Bitfarms. “Activating the full 96-megawatts (MW) in Sherbrooke, as well as completing Warehouse One in Rio Cuarto, and renegotiating miner contract commitments, we have positioned ourselves for strategic growth with minimal cash outlay in 2023.”

Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer of Bitfarms, said, “With the 496 BTC mined in December, our total 2022 BTC mined reached 5,167, up 50% over 2021. We averaged 16.0 BTC mined per day during December. In the month, we deployed new miners and underclocked our least cost-efficient miners. This improved their efficiency by 15%, resulting in a reduction of nearly 4 MW of power consumption and representing substantial cost savings.

CFO Jeff Lucas added, “During 2022, we navigated a challenging year. We increased our financial flexibility during the year and are poised to explore emerging equipment and expansion opportunities during this period of industry consolidation.”

Mining Review

During December, Bitfarms temporarily curtailed operations in Quebec, supporting the community by restoring approximately 4000 megawatt hours (MWh) back to local grids during periods of extreme cold. This enhanced grid strength and resiliency during unusual levels of demand and helped alleviate the grids’ need to run less efficient peaker power plants. The energy curtailment impacted production similar to those of prior winter periods as a normal part of operations.

Key Performance Indicators Dec. 2022 Nov. 2022 Dec. 2021 Total BTC Mined 496 453 363 Month End Operating EH/s 4.5 4.4 2.2 BTC/ Avg. EH/s 113 105 169 Operating Capacity (MW) 188 182 106 Hydropower MW 178 172 106 Watts/Terahash Efficiency (w/TH) 40 40 44 BTC Sold 1,755 853 35

Select Operating Highlights

4.5 EH/s online as of December 31, 2022, up 105% from December 2021 and up 2% compared to November 30, 2022.

4.38 EH/s average online for the month of December.



113 BTC/average EH/s for the month of December, up 8% from 105 in November 2022.

496 new BTC mined during December 2022, up 37% from December 2021 and up 9% from November 2022.

16 BTC mined daily on average in December, equivalent to about US$265,600 per day and approximately US$8.2 million for the month based on a BTC price of US$16,600 on December 31, 2022.



Mining Operations

In Sherbrooke, Québec: Energized the remaining 12 MW of the Garlock farm reaching the full 18 MW capacity in early December. Brought online the remaining 6 MW of Phase 3 of The Bunker, reaching the full 48 MW capacity in early December. Finished decommissioning the de la Pointe farm and transferred ownership to the City of Sherbrooke, Department of Transportation as planned. Completed the Sherbrooke campus ahead of schedule, activating the entire 96 MW.

Completed construction of the first 50-MW warehouse in Rio Cuarto, Argentina.

Underclocked nearly 2,300 underperforming miners improving w/TH by 15% with a reduction of nearly 4 MW of power consumption representing important cost savings.

Scheduled 5,600 miners, capable of 540 PH/s, for deployment in Q1 2023, to expand EH/s and eventually replace underperforming miners.

Curtailed operations restoring 4000 MWhs to the grid.



Bitfarms’ BTC Monthly Production

Month BTC Mined 2022 BTC Mined 2021 January 301 199 February 298 178 March 363 221 April 405 232 May 431 262 June 420 265 July 500 391 August 534 354 September 481 305 October 486 343 November 453 339 December 496 363 Total YTD 5,167* 3,453*

*Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely to totals.

Financial Update

Sold de la Pointe farm for $3.6 million in net cash net proceeds.

Paid $16.5 million to fully extinguish the BTC-backed facility.

Paid down $2.0 million in equipment related indebtedness during the month, leaving an outstanding balance of $47.0 million.

Sold 1,755 BTC during December 2022, generating total proceeds of $29.9 million.

Held 405 BTC in custody at December 31, 2022, representing a total value of approximately $6.7 million based on a BTC price of $16,600.

Held approximately $31 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022.

Renegotiated miner purchasing agreements, extinguishing payment obligations of $45.4 million without penalty and establishing a $22.4 million credit for pre-paid deposits to be applied against future purchase agreements.



Conferences and Events

Bitfarms plans to attend the following events in the next month:

January 10-12: 25 th Annual Needham Growth Conference, New York City



January 11, 3:45 pm ET – Presentation Webcast Registration



Annual Needham Growth Conference, New York City

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin self-mining company. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and onsite technical repair. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities around the world, which are housed in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

