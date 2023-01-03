Revolution Medicines to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference will take place January 9-12, 2023, in San Francisco, California.



Details of the company’s presentation are as follows:

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Conference Dates: January 9-12, 2023

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. Pacific

Location: Georgian Room of the Westin St. Francis Hotel

To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291(KRASG12C) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-9805 (KRASG12D), currently in IND-enabling development, RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).

Contacts: For Investors: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com For Media: Vida Strategic Partners Tim Brons 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com