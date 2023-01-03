Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,468 in the last 365 days.

Potter Anderson Announces New Partners and Counsel

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2023, Mathew A. Golden and Aaron H. Stulman have been elected partners of the firm, and David A. Seal has been promoted to counsel.

“Mathew, Aaron and David have made significant contributions to our firm, establishing strong relationships with our clients and further enhancing our reputation for excellence in the practice of law,” said Kathleen Furey McDonough, the firm’s chair. “We celebrate their accomplishments, and are confident they will continue to help our clients manage their most sophisticated and complex legal matters.”

Golden, partner in the Corporate Litigation Group, focuses his practice on corporate and commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery. For three years running, he has been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for commercial litigation and corporate law. Golden received his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania and his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Stulman, partner in the Bankruptcy Practice, focuses his practice on all aspects of corporate restructuring before the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. He has been recognized by the Best Lawyers in America for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law and has been named a Delaware Rising Star by Super Lawyers. Before joining private practice, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Brendan Linehan Shannon, United States bankruptcy judge for the District of Delaware. Stulman received his B.A. from Franklin and Marshall College and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Widener University School of Law.

Seal, counsel in the Corporate Litigation Group, focuses his practice on corporate and commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery, including stockholder class and derivative actions, complex commercial disputes, corporate books and records actions, and stockholder appraisal actions. For the past two years, he has been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for commercial litigation and corporate law. Seal received his B.A., cum laude, from the University of Chicago and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

About Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP
Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national and international clients. With more than 80 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate. For more information, visit www.potteranderson.com.

For more information, contact:
Martin Stein
Matter Communications
Cell: 702-285-2873
potteranderson@matternow.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd594f75-eb25-49ba-8755-edf337c4f2b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/819f9ea1-52b7-40d2-ba7f-30022da1bea7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b61b1088-efc6-48b1-ab00-629c10b55e79


Primary Logo

Matthew A. Golden

Matthew A. Golden has been elected partner of Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP effective Jan. 1, 2023.
David A. Seal

David A. Seal has been promoted to counsel at Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Aaron H. Stulman

Aaron H. Stulman has been elected partner of Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP effective Jan. 1, 2023.

You just read:

Potter Anderson Announces New Partners and Counsel

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.