SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Canada, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (NEX:SOP.H). SOP was informed on December 30th, 2022 of a short delay in the JV transaction payment schedule (see press release December 19, 2022). The delay was related to the timing of the receipt of a Phase 1 environmental study which was being conducted on the Blawn Mountain property as part of due diligence. The receipt of the funds related to the JV transaction are now expected to be received by January 6, 2023. A portion of the funds will be forwarded directly to The Lind Partners, LLC to close out the Company’s loan facility.



