Synlogic Announces Appointment of Dr. Dave Hava as Head of Research and Development

/EIN News/ --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for metabolic and immunological diseases through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dave Hava to Head of Research and Development effective January 1, 2023.

“Developing a new therapeutic modality requires seamless integration of research and clinical development so that learnings from the clinic can be immediately applied to earlier programs,” said Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., Synlogic President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since joining the company, Dave has demonstrated the attributes required to take our programs and pipeline to the next level. He is an excellent leader and scientist and has a passion for developing new medicines for patients in need.”

Through the integration of the company’s research and development teams, Dr. Hava will oversee the advancement of clinical stage programs in addition to progressing our collaboration with Roche and select preclinical programs. Since joining Synlogic in 2020, Dr. Hava has served as Chief Scientific Officer and led the research department with responsibilities including the advancement of SYNB1353 into clinical development as a potential treatment of homocystinuria (HCU) and SYNB2081 into IND-enabling studies as a potential treatment for gout; the oversight of research collaborations with Ginkgo Bioworks and Roche; and leadership of Synlogic’s preclinical activities in immunology. Dr. Hava joined Synlogic with 16 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry leading platform and drug development programs, with roles including Chief Scientific Officer at Metera Pharmaceuticals and Pulmatrix Inc., where he led research, development, and clinical teams.

“Through our realigned structure, I’m excited to bring our research and development teams together in a cross-collaborative environment to better integrate our advanced pipeline across all stages of development,” said Dr. Hava. “As we work more closely together, it will allow us to progress programs more efficiently while seamlessly integrating preclinical and clinical data to help drive our science forward, creating new treatment options for patients in need.”

About Synlogic

Synlogic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology. Synlogic’s pipeline includes its lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU), which has demonstrated proof of concept with plans to start a pivotal, Phase 3 study in the first half of 2023, and additional novel drug candidates designed to treat homocystinuria (HCU), enteric hyperoxaluria and gout. The rapid advancement of these potential biotherapeutics, called Synthetic Biotics, has been enabled by Synlogic’s reproducible, target-specific drug design. Synlogic uses programmable, precision genetic engineering of well-characterized probiotics to exert localized activity for therapeutic benefit, with a focus on metabolic and immunological diseases. In addition to its clinical programs, Synlogic has a research collaboration with Roche on the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD. Synlogic has also developed two drug candidates through a research collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks: SYNB1353, designed to consume methionine for the potential treatment of HCU, and SYNB2081, designed to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. For additional information visit www.synlogictx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," “look forward,” "estimate," "expect," "intend," on track,” "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic, may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's approach to Synthetic Biotics to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: inborn errors of metabolism and inflammatory and immune disorders; our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotics; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; and the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials of SYNB1618, SYNB1934, SYNB1353, SYNB8802 and SYNB2081 and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

----

Media Contact: media@synlogictx.com

Investor Relations: investor@synlogictx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f71b558-8fbd-4b6a-9beb-5eca19042afb