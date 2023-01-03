Submit Release
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET).

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 30 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne has a broad portfolio of programs for serious muscle diseases, including candidates for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203


