Nue Life Health Announces Launch of Nue Network Partnership Program For Medical Providers & Healthcare Systems

Program provides healthcare systems and medical providers access to Nue Life’s breakthrough mental health treatment programs and digital support tools

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nue Life Health (Nue Life), a next-generation mental wellness platform, today announces the launch of Nue Network, a partnership program to expand access to the company’s HIPAA-compliant, comprehensive at-home ketamine treatment and integration therapy programs.



The Nue Network program makes Nue Life’s full suite of services available to healthcare systems, medical networks, and individual licensed and prescribing clinicians including physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in all 50 states. Specialties benefiting most from this new model include those who treat mental and behavioral health through psychiatry, ketamine therapy, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS,) as well as traditional specialties that see a high percentage of patients with depression and anxiety like pain management, OBGYN, integrative medicine, and primary care.

Patients enrolled through their prescribing medical partners are eligible to receive safe, holistic, at-home ketamine therapy including access to preparation and integration groups, individualized health coaching, and telehealth tools designed to promote sustained healing and positive outcomes.

“The Institute for Integrative Therapies (IIT) is continually trying to find ways to provide greater access to those that are seeking an alternative to traditional therapy,” said Dr. Manoj Doss, Founder and CEO of IIT. “We have very high ethical standards for how this therapy should be done. Over the last year we have been contemplating entering the digital space for at-home ketamine therapy, but were uncomfortable with the options. Nue Life is the only platform that we believed could deliver on safety and results."

The launch of Nue Network follows the publishing of a recent study by Nue Life in the scientific journal Frontiers in Psychiatry , which validated the safety and efficacy of at-home ketamine to result in clinically significant improvements in patients struggling with depression and anxiety. Two thirds of treatment resistant patients enrolled in the Nue Life program have had a greater than 50% reduction of their presenting symptoms. To date Nue Life has treated over 7,000 patients and completed more than 50,000 experiences.

“We have reached a crisis point in the U.S. with more than 26 million individuals experiencing treatment-resistant mental health conditions and who are unable to access treatment,” said Nue Life Medical Director, Lynn Marie Morski, MD, JD. “This is a great chance for any providers who have been wanting to make ketamine treatment accessible to their patients but weren’t sure how to get started. Nue Life has created a turnkey solution where we’ve taken care of preparation, integration, technology, and support needed to maximize the benefit of ketamine treatment.”

Healthcare partners that join Nue Network also have access to app-based patient data-tracking and state-of-the-art EMR for patient management as well as e-prescribing, pharmacy compounding and shipping of medication to patients’ homes. At launch, Nue Network includes 21 partners including the Institute for Integrative Therapies and Miraminds Holistic Care.

“Our program is designed to break down the cost and accessibility barriers that exist in the healthcare system through a forward-looking adoption of technology and novel treatment modalities,” said Demian Bellumio, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for Nue Life. “Our direct-to-consumer model has allowed us to complete over 50,000 dosings so far but now, with the launch of Nue Network, we are making it even easier for patients to work through their primary care physicians and healthcare providers to gain access to our offering which has delivered tremendous results for those struggling through the healing process.”

The Nue Network partnership program is continuing to enroll healthcare systems, medical providers and individual clinicians. If interested in joining or learning more about Nue Network, prospective partners are encouraged to reach out here .

ABOUT NUE LIFE HEALTH

Nue Life Health, PBC (Nue Life) is a comprehensive telehealth platform that strengthens and improves mental wellness by enhancing brain function, performance, and longevity through innovative, evidence-based therapies. Launched in 2021, the company currently offers at-home ketamine therapy, virtual integration groups, and individual health coaching, easily accessible via telemedicine in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Tennessee, Washington, New York, and Texas. Nue Life plans to offer services in an additional 15 states by the end of 2022. For more information, please visit www.nue.life