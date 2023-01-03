Submit Release
LEXEO Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEXEO Therapeutics, Inc. (LEXEO), a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy candidates for cardiovascular and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of LEXEO Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM PT.

About LEXEO Therapeutics
LEXEO Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on addressing some of the most devastating genetically defined cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases affecting both larger-rare and prevalent patient populations. LEXEO’s foundational science stems from partnerships and exclusive licenses with leading academic laboratories at Weill Cornell Medicine and the University of California, San Diego. LEXEO is advancing a deep and diverse pipeline of AAV-based gene therapy candidates in rare cardiovascular diseases, APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease, and CLN2 Batten disease, and is led by pioneers and experts with decades of collective experience in genetic medicines, rare disease drug development, manufacturing, and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.lexeotx.com or LinkedIn.

